From franzus
Ceramic Stoneware Electric Hot Cold 3 Piece Serving Duo Dipper Warming Pot Dish Set
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Duo Dipper ideal for parties; Fill cylinder with ice to keep your dip cool or place on warmer plate to serve quesos and warm dips Includes one (1) warmer plate with corded plug-in, one (1) cylinder dish, and one (1) small bowl insert; On/off switch on cord and indicator light on pedestal base Large cylinder holds up to 40 fluid ounces of your favorite cheese dip or gravy; Small serving bowl insert holds up to 16 fluid ounces of your favorite dip or appetizer Serving cylinder and bowl made of food and microwave safe ceramic stoneware; Removable pieces for easy clean-up- dishwasher safe Carefully packaged in fitted box for easy gifting and storage