Home Basics Ceramic Salt and Pepper Shaker Set with Bamboo Accents, White

Control the amount of salt and pepper dispensed with every pour using this set of decorative salt and pepper shakers. With its small size it fits right at home on a table. Fill up the empty bottles with your favorite cooking and essentials oils or vinegar. Each bottle is made from thick ceramic and are beautifully decorated with bamboo bottoms for a nice, natural touch. The bottles are also labeled so you won’t have mix up the oil from the vinegar. When you’re done just place the attached cap on top of the spout to keep it fresher for longer. Wipe the surface clean or hand wash with warm water and use gentle soap. Item dimensions may differ slightly due to the unique nature of the product. Color and finish may also differ from the images shown due to differences in monitor displays. Props and accessories are not included.