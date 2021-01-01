From threshold
16oz Ceramic Kingfield Debossed Mug Blue - Threshold
This 16-Ounce Ceramic Kingfield Debossed Mug from Threshold™ is sure to add a pop of color to your drinkware collection. Featuring an intricate debossed design and a glazed, royal blue exterior, this ceramic mug easily adds artful appeal to the rest of your tableware, creating a look you’re sure to love. Additionally, this ceramic debossed mug is made from dishwasher- and microwave-safe material, making it easy to heat and clean. Simply coordinate this blue 16-ounce mug with other pieces from the Kingfield collection for a cohesive kitchen set.