From hodog2015

Ceramic Decorative Vase, Black And White Petaloid Modern Vases For Home Decor, Living Room, Flower, Mantel, Table, Shelf Decoration-Set Of 2

$131.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

These ceramic vases shaped like blooming petals, with geometric textures surface.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com