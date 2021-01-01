From better chef
Ceramic Coated Copper Non-Stick 8" and 10" Fry Pan Set
Built with German Quality Standard this frying pan is unique and durable with ceramic coating, the pan is built to last longer than your regular run-of-the-mill cookware. This unique material is non-stick, scratch-safe and also versatile to work on regular stove tops and in the oven (up to 500 degrees). Moreover, its non stick coating provides all the benefits of healthy cooking. Without the toxic chemicals typically associated, you may use no oil or butter in the pans for continuous healthy cooking. The non stick frying pan makes cleaning quick as well. The pan can be used on Electric, Gas, Induction, ceramic, and Halogen stovetops. The pan is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. The pan is Non-Toxic PFOA, PTFE and PFOS Free with riveted stainless Steel Handle.The pan measures in at 15.5 x 8.25 x 1.75 - 1 lbs18 x 10.5 x 2 - 1.20 lbsItem Dimensions: 18.00" x 11.25" x 3.00"Item Weight: 2.13lbs