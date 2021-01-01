Hartmann Luggage Century Deluxe Carry On Hardside Expandable Spinner Gunmetal - Hartmann Luggage Hardside Carry-On

Stand out every time you jet off. The distinctive Hartmann Century Deluxe hardside carry-on blends timeless style with modern conveniences, like an integrated USB port for charging your devices and a garment sleeve for immaculate packing. All in a carry-on that makes it easy to get away. Iconic Leather-wrapped top carry handle. Double spinner wheels with ball bearings. Sodt-touch TRP grip and flush button. Smooth nylon webbing and luxurious jacquard interior lining provide a premium packing experience to keep items looking distinguished. Interior: Removable garment sleeve for hanging items, spacious packing compartment with ample zippered pockets for neat organization, lightweight Hartmann logo lining, durable nylon tie-down straps for keeping belongings secured. Durable 100 polycarbonate with metallic film and signature Hartmann print in sophisticated colors, recessed TSA lock with USB port for charging devices (battery not included. Double spinner wheels with ball bearings specifically engineered for Hartmann for an ultra-smooth roll.