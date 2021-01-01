Centro Pendant Light by RBW - Color: Yellow - Finish: Yellow - (CTP-18-PC26-30-277_DL_DIN)

Advertisement
The Centro Pendant Light was designed in 2017, and is made in the USA. Defined by its sleek, minimalist structure and clean, white finish, the Centro Pendant Light is a welcomed addition to virtually any space. Suspended from a round canopy by four cables, the shade of this modern pendant light is made from steel and features a decorative perforated design along the edge. Housed within the shade is the plastic diffuser that conceals the LED light source. When illuminated, light is cast down through the frosted white diffuser as well as through the perforated edge for diffused, ambient light that is idea for use in hallways, bedrooms, dining rooms, kitchens, and living rooms. RBW is an all LED lighting company that was established in New York City in 2007. Their modern creations are simple, expressive and intelligent, incorporating high quality materials and careful craftsmanship. With pieces like the playful, eye-catching Crisp Wall/Ceiling Light and the iconic, geometric Witt 1 Chandelier, creativity has garnered the company's designers awards and recognition, including B Corp certification and a place on Inc Magazine's 2020 Inc 5000. Shape: Drum. Color: Yellow. Finish: Ochre Yellow