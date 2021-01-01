From artistic weavers
Artistic Weavers Central Park Carrie Eggplant 2 ft. x 14 ft. Indoor Runner Rug
Introduce a fresh appearance to your home with the Artistic Weavers 2 ft. x 14 ft. Runner. This runner is great to put at the foot of your bed, or in your hall as a decorative accent piece. This runner has a modern style, offering a trendy finish to your existing decor. It has stain-resistant fabrics and color fade-resistant materials. It has a geometric motif, which achieves a modern look with its crisp lines. Designed with purple features, this runner will add an elegant and harmonious touch to any room. It has a 100% wool design, which insulates heat and can keep your feet warm in the winter months. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it is a safe option for your living area. Color: Eggplant.