From artistic weavers
Artistic Weavers Central Park Abbey Beige 8 ft. x 10 ft. Indoor Area Rug
Ideal for a range of locations, the Artistic Weavers 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug will enhance your existing interior design. This rug has a modern style, adding an upscale touch to your living area. It has a stain-resistant construction and color fade-resistant materials. It has a geometric pattern, achieving the perfect blend of classic and chic that will pair well with any decor. Designed with white features, this rectangular rug adds to the pleasant and refined appearance of your room for an understated touch of elegance. It has a 100% wool construction, allowing it to tolerate heavy use, thanks to its high-quality natural fibers. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it will be a safer option for your home. Color: Beige.