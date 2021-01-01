Atlantic Centipede XL Game Storage and 40" TV Stand, Red (45506169)

Designed to accommodate the PS5 and Xbox X consoles with maximum airflow, the Centipede XL Game Storage and TV Stand has an eye-catching shape and plenty of storage space for any gamer. This clever design supports a maximum 40 inch flat screen TV or monitor up to 80 lbs, and can hold up to 12 games, 6 controllers, and 2 headphone/VR headsets. The Centipede XL is the most versatile gaming storage and ideal organization solution to make the most of any living space or gaming room. Constructed with sturdy steel rods, durable carbon laminate, wood composite top and backed with a one-year warranty.