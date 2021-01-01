From hudson valley lighting
Centerport Vanity Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (4203-PN)
The Centerport Vanity Light from Hudson Valley Lighting brings a simple and elegant spirit to its surroundings. Secured by a low-profile metal wall mount that extends a cylindrical metal housing for a damp-listed socket, it uses a slender crossbar to support an additional cylindrical socket housing at each end, surrounding each lamp with rounded alabaster shades. The natural texture of the alabaster glows from within, focusing pools of light out through their open ends for a bright array of task light. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel