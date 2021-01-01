From tech lighting
Center Power Feed by Tech Lighting - Color: Nickel - Finish: Nickel - (700MOPCEN4S)
The Center Power Feed from Tech Lighting is generally used to bring power to a MonoRail system when the transformer or canopy cannot be located directly above the run. The center power feed can be used anywhere within a run and includes a removable 4" round canopy and 12 feet of field-cuttable softwire leads. Specify dual feed when using dual-feed transformer. Dual-feed canopy includes isolating connectors. Tech Lighting has developed a reputation for excellence in the past 25 years, built on their contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. The Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Nickel. Finish: Satin Nickel