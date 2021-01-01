From alder & ore
Celine Mini Pendant Light by Alder & Ore - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (NUA2148442)
The Celine Mini Pendant Light from Alder & Ore brings a simple yet charming touch to the dÃ©cor of the modern home. Descending from the ceiling by a single, thin downrod, this piece features an open frame made of several thin metal lines set at sharp, distinct angles. A single crisp lamp points downward at the center, emanating a glow that plays with the lines, creating a dynamic of light and shadow in the room. From mid-century modern silhouettes to industrial-rooted materials and finishes, Alder & Ore features a diverse range of aesthetic inspirations in its lighting collection. Each design melds the ever-important function with forms ranging from rustic to transitional, from farmhouse to contemporary. Across the collection, Alder & Ore designs showcase a warmth that make each fixture feel right at home in a variety of settings and styles. Shape: Square. Color: Black. Finish: Iron Black with Brushed Nickel Accents