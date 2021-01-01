Manhattan Comfort Celine 85.43 in. Black Marble TV Stand Fits TV's up to 70 in. with Cable Management, Black and Black Marble

The Celine TV stand makes Netflix look good. Create the entertainment hotspot you always wanted and anchor your living space with this piece that is both subtly sophisticated and practical. With glass top detailing, extra space above two drawers, and cabinets at each side, this piece provides ample storage for tucking away media accessories, books, and more, while maintaining its modern design and contemporary style that suits any home. When the credits stop rolling, the piece easily blends with the room, its streamlined silhouette perfect for showcasing framed photos, a decorative vase, and other favorite accents. Color: Black and Black Marble.