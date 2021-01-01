From ophelia & co.
Celestyna Drop Leaf Pedestal Dining Table
This dual drop-leaf dining table allows you to be versatile with your room setup, whether you want to enjoy a casual breakfast or have guests over for brunch. With a solid rubberwood pedestal base, this rustic piece features a textured gray wash that blends with a variety of styles like traditional or French country. It's a space saver when collapsed, and you can also use it as a server when you place it against the wall. It has a diameter of 42" to comfortably seat up to four people in a smaller dining room or eat-in kitchen.