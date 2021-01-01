From moon night sky starry skies stars gifts

Celestial Body Blue Moon Starry Skies Stars Space Night Sky Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Beautiful, vibrant night sky design for night time starry sky lovers and every stargazer! If you love stars, celestial bodies, starry skies or the moon then this night sky design is exactly for you! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com