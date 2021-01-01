Naturals by Rosewood Celebration Cake Small Pet Treats, 1 count

Celebrate your cuddly companion’s birthday with Naturals by Rosewood Celebration Cake Small Pet Treats. These cake treats for small pets are formulated using 100% natural ingredients without any added sugar or dairy. They are crafted with edible cellulose fiber walls and top dressed with delicious carrot, coconut, herbs, veggies and flower petals. These small animal cake treats are filled with an herb salad for nibbling and foraging. They are paw-fect for rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas, degus, hamsters, mice, rats and gerbils.