Impressions Ceil Hypoallergenic Rayon from Bamboo Blend Solid Deep Pocket Sheet Set
Relax in ultimate comfort with the Ceil Hypoallergenic Rayon from Bamboo Blend Solid Deep Pocket Sheet Set. These sheets are expertly crafted from Rayon from Bamboo and Microfiber and woven in a sateen weave for a smooth yet luminous finish. Rayon from Bamboo is more absorbent than cotton, wicks away moisture, is light and airy, and makes an ideal option for sleepers with sensitive skin or allergies. This set includes a flat sheet, a deep pocket fitted sheet that fits oversized mattresses as well as regular mattresses with a plush mattress topper up to 18-inches deep, and two pillowcases (Twin and Twin XL sizes include one pillowcase). The all-around elastic and expandable band on the fitted sheet helps to keep your sheet in place for a snug fit. Decorate your bed with this wrinkle-resistant and breathable sheet set