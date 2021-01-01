From williston forge
Cedrone Standard Bookcase
Overall Product Dimension39.95" x 13.78" x 59.57"HProduct Weight116lbsStyleIndustrialMaterialMDF&IronWeight CapacityThe panel is expected to carry 55 pounds, the shelf is 22 pounds, and the drawer is 11 poundsNumber of Package2Assembly RequiredYESCountry of OriginChinaNotice1.Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error2.Due to factors such as display equipment and shooting environment, the color of the item may be slightly different from the picture, which is a normal phenomenon, please refer to the actual itemAfter-sales service1. If the parts are lost or damaged when we receive the product, we will send the parts free of charge2. Compensation for all losses caused by product quality or logistics problems