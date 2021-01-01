From travelers choice
TRAVELERS CHOICE Cedar 26" Softside Spinner in Blue at Nordstrom Rack
This essential spinner features everything you need from your travel gear including a steel wire frame that can withstand rigors of travel, a bottom molded tray that offers superior structural stability, and protective skid guards and corner guards minimize damage during travel. . Ergonomic multi-stage telescopic handle system with push-button mechanism allows you to maneuver your bag with ease. Top, side and bottom handle grips provide easy lifting and carrying without touching the wheels. Zip around closure with 2-inch expansion gives more packing ability. Exterior features 2 large front zippered pockets are great for easy access to travel necessities, durable diamond-weave dobby fabric provides maximum protection, and 360-degree spinner wheels provide smooth mobility. Interior features compression straps that keep your belongings in place and a fully-lined interior includes a large mesh pocket and a zippered side pocket. Approx. 26" H x 16" W x 10" D (+2" Exp.). Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or P.O. Boxes. Textile exterior and lining