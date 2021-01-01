Hanover Cedar Ranch 5-Piece Metal Patio Conversation Set with Camo Cushions

Advertisement
Sit back and relax with the Cedar Ranch 5-piece conversation set. This set includes 2 chairs, loveseat, coffee table and 40,000 BTU fire pit table, perfect for unwinding after a long day. You work hard, so you earned time relaxing in your own personal slice of the Great Outdoors. The compact and clean gas fire pit is easy to use with push-button ignition and flame control, while its fuel tank is neatly concealed within the durable powder-coated steel and PVC sling frame and accessible through a convenient access door. You'll feel closer to nature thanks to the collection's plush cushions printed with Realtree Xtra camo. The chairs' steel frame is powder-coated to resist rust and corrosion and the removable cushions dry quickly and maintain their shape. The all-weather material construction will have you relaxing with the best of them for years to come.