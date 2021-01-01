NEST Cedar Leaf & Lavender Scented Candle, One Size , Multiple Colors

Rosemary, lavender, and sage are enhanced with cedar leaves and a touch of eucalyptus for a fresh, woody experience. The glass vase is designed to complement the beauty of its surroundings with a classic shape and modern stripe etching. The fragrance has been created by the most accomplished perfumers at the world's leading fragrance houses. NEST Fragrances candles are made with a premium, soft, highly refined, cosmetic-grade wax that was developed over many years to optimize burn and fragrance diffusion. The ingredients used are the highest grade of wax materials and the finest fragrance oils available. NEST Fragrances candles are well-known for infusing a room with fragrance. Notes: Rosemary, Lavender, Sage, Cedar Leaves, Eucalyptus.Style:Fresh. Woody. Size:8.1 oz