Mind Reader CDCOM-BLK Cup and Lid Organizer and Breakroom and Coffee Condiment Organizer, 15 Compartment, Black

ULTIMATE COFFEE TEA CONDIMENT ORGANIZER SET: Complete condiment and beverage accessory solution organizes any size office breakroom or beverage space where employees gather to eat and drink at work. MULTI-SLOT MAKES IT EASY TO ORGANIZE: Two tier organizer features 11 compartments for coffee cups, tea cups, cups for water, coffee lids, sugar packets, tea bags, creamers, stirers, napkins and more - Easy stack 10oz, 12oz and 16oz cups and lids in cup tower with swivel access. PERFECT FOR AT HOME, OFFICE OR HOSPITALITY: Makes coffee and tea service areas easy to organize in hotel lobbies, motel breakfast service areas, at home on your kitchen counter or at work - space saver organizer solution keeps condiments organized. VERSATILE ORGANIZER SPACE SAVER: multi-compartment organizer helps to keep loose condiments, ketchup and mustard packets, paper clips, thumb tacks, rubber bands and anything that needs organizing in their place until you're ready to use them - keep near coffee and hot water machines. MEASUREMENTS: Food safe condiment rack caddy: 9. 8 (L) x 18. 19 (W) x 6. 57 (H), cup holder swivel stacking tower: 7. 75 (L) x 7. 75 (W) x 11. 63 (H). LIGHTWEIGHT AND DURABLE: durable constructions is food safe and easy to situate in the perfect spot on work counter, kitchen counter, table top or desk - can withstand day to day use of office employees, warehouse staff, hotel patrons and more. EASY CARRY AND MOVE AS NEEDED: Move condiment and beverage accessory organizer easily from one space to another as needed - fits small spaces and can be used to store small items that can easily be lost - a must buy for office managers. PERFECT FOR DORMS AND COLLEGE: Students and teachers need organizers too - use in dorm rooms, common areas where coffee, tea, hot chocolate, hot water is served - keep near snacks and food. KITCHEN COUNTER TOP ORGANIZER: All kitchens need organizing and this is a sure way to organize those coffee pods - keep on counter or hide away in kitchen cabinets if you've got the space and like things tucked away behind cabinet doors. EASY TO CLEAN: Keeping organizers is easy - simply wipe clean with hot water and cleaning product to reduce dirt and germs - keeping supplies off the counter is cleaner and healthier for everyone using them., Weight: 4.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: EMS Mind Reader LLC