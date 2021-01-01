From cinderella divine
Cinderella Divine - CD0171 Sheer Quarter Beaded Chiffon A-Line Gown
Advertisement
Parade your elegant sense of style in this luxurious creation by Cinderella Divine CD0171. This formal evening dress is stunning in soft chiffon fabric in a full A-line silhouette. The dress boasts a portrait V-neckline with sheer quarter length sleeves a sweetheart lined bodice embellished with sparkly stone accents. The skirt features fine gathers from the natural waist and gracefully flourishes down to the floor with subtle sweep train. You are all set to fascinate everyone on that special affair wearing this noticeably elegant style by Cinderella Divine. Style: cidi_CD0171 Details: Chiffon Stone accents Quarter length sleeves Lined Length: Long Neckline: V Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.