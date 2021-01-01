From hpd half price drapes
HPD Half Price Drapes CCLK-1804A-120-GR Cotton Textural LinenWeave Grommet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 120, Camel Tan
100% Cotton -- Hang these curtains from your favorite curtain rod using the grommets (1-5/8" opening) finished with 8 nickel finish. Curtains come unlined with a weighted hem for a professional look & straight hang. SOLD PER PANEL. Dry clean only Welcome -- Half Price Drapes offers a wide range of curtains for your home decor needs. Our cotton textural linen weave curtain is sold per panel and is the perfect window treatment for adding flair to your home. 100% Cotton Linen Curtains -- For a light breezy option that adds the combination of flair and whimsy to a room cotton curtains have your windows covered. Perfect for any room in the house, bedroom curtains, living room curtains, and virtually any other room needing an update on window treatments. Fit For Any Occasion -- Available in 4 various size options our linen weave curtains are sure to fit your decorative linen curtain needs. Curtains 84 inch length, curtains 96 inches long, curtains 108 inches long, and 120 inch length curtains are currently available in 6 different colors. Quality -- Half Price Drapes is in the unique position to provide you with the top quality curtains without diving deep into your pockets. Family-owned since 2005 Half Priced Drapes has designed, sourced, and produced all products with the highest quality materials to provide you the highest standard of window curtains.