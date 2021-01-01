From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting CC55514 Yosemite 3 Light Flush Mount Indoor Ceiling Fixture with Tree Portrait Glass Shade - 14 Inches Wide Burnished Bronze Indoor
Vaxcel Lighting CC55514 Yosemite 3 Light Flush Mount Indoor Ceiling Fixture with Tree Portrait Glass Shade - 14 Inches Wide Features: Modern durability with rustic flair Powerful 180 Wattage fills nearly any space with light Laser cut details overlaid upon frosted glass for a playful look Both UL and cUL Dry Location rated for most non-bathroom indoor installation Lamping Technology: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs. Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton. Bulb Included - No: Does not include bulbs Certifications: UL Listed, Dry Location - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 3 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Type: Incandescent Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 Wattage: 180 Voltage: 110 Height: 5.75" Width: 14" Depth: 14" UL Listed: Yes UL Rating: Dry Location Flush Mount Burnished Bronze