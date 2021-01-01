From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting CC45313 Builder Twin Packs 2 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Vaxcel Lighting CC45313 Builder Twin Packs 2 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Features:Simple, flexible style is great for a variety of themes and interior designsCrisp 120 Wattage elegantly lights the areaFrosted glass shade reduces glare with soft yet effective lightingBoth UL and cUL Dry Location rated for most non-bathroom indoor installationLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Bulb Included - No: Does not include bulbsCertifications:UL Listed, Dry Location - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120Voltage: 110Height: 5"Width: 13"Depth: 13"UL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Flush Mount Brushed Nickel