Hooker Furniture CC434-SW-079 30 Inch Wide Swivel Accent Chair from the Mandy Collection Caruso Gray Indoor Furniture Chairs Accent

Hooker Furniture CC434-SW-079 30 Inch Wide Swivel Accent Chair from the Mandy Collection All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Stylishly designed with leather to accentuate any roomArrives assembled and ready for useIncludes a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Assembly Required: NoComes in Set: NoDecor Style: TransitionalDepth: 38-1/2"Frame Material: Hardwood SolidsHeight: 34"Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year LimitedMaterial: Leather, WoodNailhead: NoNumber of Pieces: 1Product Weight: 95 lbsSeat Depth: 21.5Seat Height: 17.5Seat Width: 21.5Tufted: NoUpholstery Material: LeatherWidth: 30" Accent Caruso Gray