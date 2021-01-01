From generation lighting
Generation Lighting CC14612 Marston 12 Light 21" Wide Chandelier Burnished Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Generation Lighting CC14612 Marston 12 Light 21" Wide Chandelier FeaturesThin frame design allows a typically heavy style of chandelier to feel airy and light.A clean lined take on a classic wagon wheel chandelierMarston offers an emerging trend of classic design without the fuss and ornate detailing of traditional design.Assortment includes: Large Chandelier, 2-Tier Large Chandelier, 12-Light Linear Chandelier, Semi-Flush, Wall Sconce, Tall Wall Sconce and a 2-light Wall SconceDamp RatedConstructed from SteelSloped ceiling compatible(12) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required84" of adjustable chain includedRated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 25-1/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 115-5/8"Width: 20-7/8"Depth: 20-7/8"Product Weight: 17.6 lbsChain Length: 84"Wire Length: 240"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 12Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Burnished Brass