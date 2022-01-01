From winsome wood
Winsome Wood Cawlins 22.01 in. W Black Nightstand Accent Table
Make use of limited space with the storage-enhanced Winsome Wood Cawlins 3-Drawer Accent Table. Update your living room, bedroom, or office with the contemporary styling of this table that will give any room a simple, modern look. With a 15.75 in. square tabletop, this compact unit is perfect for apartments, dorm rooms, or small spaces where you can use a side table that offers plenty of extra storage. Small yet very versatile as this table has a static weight capacity of 50 lbs. Featuring spacious compartments, this accent table offers three drawers so you can be use it as a nightstand allowing you to have additional space for your essentials. Constructed of sturdy composite wood with metal legs and modern matte-silver plastic accents and a matte black finish that can easily mesh with most home decors. Conveniently packed and shipped in 1-box, that includes the hardware necessary for assembling. Replacement part request can be submitted directly to the manufacturer within 60 days from date of purchase. Overall dims: 22 H x 15.75 in. W x 16.3 in. D. Drawer (interior) dims: 12.75 in. W x 13.6 in. D x 4.3 in. H. Assembly required. Ships in 1-box.