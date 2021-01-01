Hubbardton Forge Cavo Large Outdoor Wall Sconce - Color: Clear - Size: 1 light

The Hubbardton Forge Cavo Large Outdoor Wall Sconce features a glass cylinder framed in twisted cables of metal that is suggestive of an ancient scroll. The simple and clean design showcases beautiful hand blown glass completed with ball end caps that merge with the rope-like metal on both top and bottom. Coastal finishes are meant to endure harsh saltwater environments and have been tested to 100% humidity and water with salinity 50% greater than the average found in the Atlantic or Pacific. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Clear. Finish: Coastal Burnished Steel. Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting, Hand-Forged Iron Lighting