St. John Caviar Milano Knit Dress
From the Caviar Collection. A classic scooped neckline adds polish to this form-flattering sheath in substantial wool knit. Scoopneck Sleeveless Concealed back zipper Pencil skirt Wool/rayon Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 39" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND In 1962, former model Marie St. John and husband Robert Gray started with a simple concepta versatile knit dressand evolved it into a luxury fashion brand. Today, the American label is known for its polished, put-together styles and understated elegance. Designer Lifestyle - St John Basics > St. John > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. St. John. Color: Navy. Size: 12.