Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Smoothing Anti-Frizz Conditioner is formulated with a proprietary Climate Shield Complex that controls humidity affecting hair to keep stands smooth soft with less frizz for up to 72 hours* Alterna's pure Caviar extract rich in omega 3 fatty acids proteins minerals and Vitamins A C and D help visibly improve the signs of aging hair: manageability breakage dryness & dullness. A nourishing blend of Abyssinian Camellia & Avocado OIls help to condition and smooth hair restoring its strength & luster. Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Smoothing Anti-Frizz Conditioner 8.5 oz - Womens Alterna - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.