Caufield Bar & Counter Stool

The showcases a unique and short-haired textured seat, which is finished in a medium color. The legs are sleek and sturdy. The stool features a unique material combination- combining premium iron and short hair to provide an eye-catching pattern and texture to space. Prudently designed to suit farmhouse spaces, the stool shows off a sleek and sturdy framing with faux animal fur style qualities that make a striking addition to a farmhouse-inspired space. *Cowhide is a natural material. No two stools will be the same. Some may also carry minor scars and natural markings. Seat Height: Bar Stool (28.5" Seat Height), Seat Color: Black, Frame Color: Nickel