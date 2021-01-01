From cats are the best design co.
CATS SAVE LIVES EKG ECG COOL GRAPHIC IMAGE Tote Bag
Advertisement
Cat's have a calming and soothing effect, and they help many people to feel more relaxed! This cool ekg design features the silhouette of a feline friend. CATS SAVE LIVES EKG ECG COOL GRAPHIC IMAGE Are you a cat lover or know someone who is? This cool and interesting graphic design with a fun message is perfect for all who love cats! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.