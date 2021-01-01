From wowsome!
Catrina La Calavera Sugar Skull Halloween Day of the Dead Tote Bag
This Catrina La Calavera outfit is the perfect gift for every Mexican and Hispanic person. Wear it on the dia de Los Muertos also known as the day of death and All Saints' Day. You can wear this costume on Halloween too for the next Halloween party. Get this Dia de Los Muertos top for the Day of Dead or Halloween and celebrate October and November. Sure design to be a hit for the holidays to have fun in style with this cool catrina skull makeup top. Gift for sugar skull lovers too. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.