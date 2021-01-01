Description
The Catit Flower Fountain has a fresh, unique design that allows up to 3 different water flow settings to appeal to picky drinkers! When plugged in without accessories, the Flower Fountain provides a gently flowing water surface. Inserting the flower accessory creates long, faucet-like streams of water. The flower is easy to add to (or remove from) the fountain. Adding the flower cap will tone down the bubbling water on top, so give this setting a try if your cat would rather play with the water than drink from it. The Flower Fountain includes a Triple Action Filter. The ion exchange resin softens tap water. Active Carbon removes odors and impurities, and the cotton mesh retains stray hairs, sediment and debris. The Flower Fountain is easy to disassemble and clean and has an ergonomic whisker stress free design. Features: Encourages your cat to drink more Allows 3 different water flow settings for picky drinkers Offers maximum oxygenation for fresher, better tasting water Unlike bowls, the Flower Fountain offers only fresh water on top Compact 3 L (100 fl oz) reservoir Easy to disassemble and clean Made of BPA-Free Materials Includes Triple action filter and small energy-efficient pump Low power usage Great individually or in combination with other Catit Senses 2.0 products Includes: (1) 3L Flower Fountain, Energy-Efficient Pump, Triple Action Filter Intended Pet(s): Cat Material(s): BPA-Free Plastic Color: Green & White Product Dimensions: 8.3 x 7.7 inches (21 x 19.5 cm) Capacity: 100 fl. oz. (3 L) Care Instructions: Replace your Catit Triple Action Filter every month, or sooner, if the filter is visibly saturated. The Catit Flower Fountain is easy to disassemble and clean. We recommend hand-washing each part with natural soap, free of chemicals or abrasive solutions and rinsing thoroughly. Caution: The Catit Flower Fountain is only intended for use with Catit certified filters. Catit 2.0 Flower Cat Drinking Fountain, Size: 3 L | PetSmart