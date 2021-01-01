From latitude run
Catie Wood Sideboard
This sideboard has been designed to furnish stylish interiors of the living room and dining room. The structure of quality solid oak wood in the front and in the form of natural veneer on the body has been emphasized with a warm and unvarying classical antique oak and chocolate oak color scheme. A recurring textured element surrounded by black glass with a glossy accent makes a decorative motif reproduced in every piece. A metal handle and frames accompanying glazed elements add delicacy and lightness to the visual perception.