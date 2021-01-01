From kut from the kloth
KUT from the Kloth Catherine Boyfriend Shorts
The KUT from the Kloth Catherine Boyfriend Shorts flaunt a mid-rise design, easy fit through the waist and seat, and rolled cuffs with a frayed trim. Denim shorts are featured on a cotton fabrication with a hint of stretch. Classic five-pocket design. Concept wash boasts artistic whiskers, hand sanding, contrast topstitching, and distressed accents for a lived-in look. Belt loop waistband. Subtle brand patch at the back right. Zip fly with a button closure. 99% cotton, 1% spandex. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 16 in Inseam: 7 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 18 in Product measurements were taken using size 2, inseam 7. Please note that measurements may vary by size.