King Cathedral Bed in a Bag Comforter Set Black - Martex
Outfit your bedroom in luxurious style with the Martex Cathedral Reversible Bed In a Bag. The striking comforter features a black cathedral print fabric front and reverses to a solid charcoal back, finished with a crisp knife edge. White, patterned sheets complement the darker comforter and matching sham(s) while adding an eye-catching touch of contrast. Available in Twin through King sizes, bed in a bag sets include comforter, bed skirt, fitted sheet, flat sheet, shams(s) with 2" flange, and pillowcase(s) (one Standard sham/pillowcase for the Twin set, two Standard shams/pillowcases for the Full/Queen sets and two King shams/pillowcase for the King set). Made of 100percent polyester, this comforter set is machine washable for easy care. Pattern: Geometric.