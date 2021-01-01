From kate and laurel
Kate and Laurel Cates 24 in. x 40 in. Classic Rectangle Framed White Wall Accent Mirror
Are you a fan of the timelessness of farmhouse design. Then the Cates horizontal wall mirror is an excellent addition to your home. Inspired by rustic, antique decor, the Cates horizontal mirror features a barn door design with a wood frame and metal brackets. The wooden frame also has a white finish that is distressed by hand as an added bonus, giving you a one-of-a-kind accent piece for any room. Adding a mirror to your home provides more light to your space, creating a more open concept and feel. Hang it on its own or in multiples for the ultimate farmhouse vibe. Its overall display size is 40 in. wide x 26.25 in. tall, making it the perfect size to hang over a vanity as a master bathroom mirror. You could also explore the other pieces within the Cates collection to create the ultimate farmhouse wall display for organization and storage. When your new Cates wall mirror arrives, you'll be able to hang it in a matter of seconds with the subtle and convenient holes pre-drilled into the metal brackets.