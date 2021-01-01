From sorel
SOREL Cate Bootie
The sleek SOREL Cate Bootie is the perfect essential for your stylish winter look! Waterproof full grain leather upper (Black and Major colors) -or- waterproof suede upper (Carnelian Red and Camel Brown colors). Short winter boot with a full-length zipper closure for easy on and off. Topline pull loop for easy entry assistance. Soft synthetic and canvas linings for added interior comfort. Molded PU-like EVA footbed with a synthetic topcover for added comfort. Molded rubber midsole for added support and shock absorption. Leather-wrapped heel offers both stability and added style. Molded rubber outsole with pronounced lug pattern for better stability. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 1 lb Shaft: 6 in Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.