From dress the population
Catalina Dress - S - Also in: XS, XXS, XL
Advertisement
The Catalina is a crepe cocktail dress with a fit and flare silhouette and a v-neckline that flatters all body shapes. The bodice is fitted and tapers in to hug the waist, and the knee-length skirt is playful but polished. This pine green sleeveless dress has modest straps wide enough to cover the shoulders and two side pockets. The signature drape of sleek crepe fabric is the raison d\'etre of this elegant fit-and-flare dress featuring always-welcome pockets.