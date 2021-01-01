From mercury row
Catalina 6 Drawer Double Dresser
Advertisement
Your clothes deserve more than being in a pile on the floor. So why not get this stylish dresser? Made from recycled pinewood in a dark brown stain, this dresser has clean lines and splayed legs. The legs are finished in antique brass and have a stylish crossbar running underneath the body. Adorning the six drawers are metal handles that match the legs. Resting on metal ball-bearing glides, the drawers open easily. Assembly is needed when this dresser arrives.