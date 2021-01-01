From crosley
Crosley Catalina 2-Piece Wicker Outdoor Sofa Set with Sand Cushions
Advertisement
A generous dose of outdoor entertaining at its best. The Catalina Collection easily transforms any space into the ultimate patio destination. Plush piped cushions, deep seats and modular design lend them- selves nicely to create an outdoor oasis right in your own backyard. All weather wicker is elegantly wo- van over durable steel powder coated frames and married with UV/fade resistant cushions to provide not only comfort by durability. Catalinas modular design allows you to craft the perfect size and shape for your individual space.