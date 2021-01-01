Catacaos Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Boyd Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Satin Nickel - (10219/FLO/TBW/SN/120)

The Catacaos Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Boyd Lighting is a creation from industrial and interactive designer, Federico Otero. A sophisticated update on an ancient handcrafted technique from South America called Filigrana, which combines small metal pieces to create a large, spiraling pattern. A decorative grill and metal trim hold a drum-shaped shade that tops this intricate, textured, and beautiful base that lends spaces an inviting layer of light with an artful, engaging touch. With nearly a century in the residential and commercial lighting business, Boyd Lighting is a US-based, family-owned business renowned for its visually stunning fixtures that are well-suited to residential and commercial interiors. Ideal for installation in dining areas, bathrooms, and outdoor areas, Boyd Lightings artistically-driven lighting concepts are carefully crafted by dedicated artisans. Creating innovative lighting collections for residential and commercial spaces remains a chief focus of this award-winning brand. Color: White. Finish: Satin Nickel