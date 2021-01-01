BoredKoalas Cat Pillows Cat Wearing Sunglasses Funny Cool Pet Animal Lover Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Grab this funny cute kawaii Cat Wearing Sunglasses pillow as a gift for your daughter, son, brother, sister, girlfriend, boyfriend, wife, husband, dad, mom, aunt, uncle, grandma or grandpa who loves Animal Pet Cat Cool Pet pillows This funny pink Cat Wearing Sunglasses pillows is a perfect gift and present for cat lovers, cat owners, pet lovers, pet owners, men, women, adults, kids, teens, youth, girls and boys for Mother's Day, Father's Day, Birthday or Christmas 2020 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only