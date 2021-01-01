Gender-fluid Cloths Gift Proud LGBT-Q Pride Ally Cat Scratching Gender-fluid Pride Kitten Kitty LGBT-Q Ally Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Support equality and human rights by getting this cat scratching apparel! This pet animal design is perfect gift for cat mom or cat dad or for your brother, sister, girlfriend, boyfriend, or best-friend that love kittens and kitty design! Be a proud gender-fluid, fight for civil rights and social justice by getting this cat scratching apparel! It's a great way to show your love for LGBT-Q community. It's a nice gift for ally men or women for birthday, christmas, or pride month 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only