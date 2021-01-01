From mizteez halloween cute witty cat
Black Cat On Pumpkin Full Moon Halloween Lover Tote Bag
Know someone who loves cats, kittens, animals, pumpkins, skulls, skeletons, ghosts, horror, witches, spooky, scary, and creepy? If yes, this is great hilarious stuff for you or anyone in your family or friends who like Halloween costumes. Halloween enthusiasts, cat owners, pet lovers, and animal fans will surely love this novelty graphic drawing design "Black Cat On Pumpkin Full Moon Halloween Lover" to show some humor while celebrating Halloween or trick or treat party. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.