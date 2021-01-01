Wrinkled Hippie Cat Lover Retro Vintage Style Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Cute cat gift for women, girls, teens, teenage girls, men, and friends who love retro themed graphic designs inspired from 60's and 70's. Funny cats hanging, naping graphic retro design. Great gift for women, lady, who love sweet kittens and cat owners. If you love Cats and Kittens great to wear to work, working out, yoga, school, taking naps, or anywhere. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only